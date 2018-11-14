AAA: High travel volume expected for Thanksgiving

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — AAA projects 54.3 million Americans and 277,826 West Virginians will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.

Nationwide, the 2018 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume in more than a dozen years (since 2005), with 2.5 million more people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways compared with last year.

For the 48.5 million Americans planning a Thanksgiving road trip, INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predicts travel times in the most congested cities in the U.S. could be as much as four times longer than a normal trip.

