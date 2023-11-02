A recap of Krouse, Jackson no-show protests

By Tim Cook, Spirit of Jefferson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. — On Sept. 21, Commissioners Jennifer Krouse and Tricia Jackson skipped a regularly scheduled county commission meeting. Shortly beforehand, they separately stated on social media that they avoided the meeting in protest. They say their protest involves their agenda requests that have been disregarded.

With one of the commission’s five elected positions being vacant, Krouse’s and Jackson’s absences prevented the commission from achieving a quorum, which requires at least three commissioners to be present for a meeting. So their absences prevented the commission from making decisions on the county’s government’s operations.

Since then, Krouse and Jackson have purposely missed three regularly scheduled commission meetings and two special meetings. Another regular meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. this Thursday.

