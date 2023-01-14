A Capitol idea! WV Press invites you to show your pet

Governor Justice’s ‘Babydog’ is the most famous but not the only dog with a Capitol connection

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s “Babydog” clearly is the most famous dog in the state, but she is not the only pet connected to the State Capitol.

Numerous elected officials, state employees, lobbyists, association representatives, attorneys and visitors to the State Capitol have their own dogs, cats and other types of pets.

To bring a little whimsy to what can be a busy and often stressful 60-day session, the West Virginia Press Association is inviting anyone involved in the legislative process or working at the Capitol to share a photo of their favorite pet.

Each day, WV Press will share photos of the pets online here at WVPress.org and in the daily newsletter: Today’s WVPA News.

To kick off the event, we are featuring several dogs: Governor Justice and Babydog; Sarah Linger and Lewis County High School therapy dog Jasper, who were recognized at the State of the State Address; West Virginia Press Association Executive Director Don Smith’s dog, Boozer; AARP-WV State Director Gaylene Miller’s dog, Lily; Fulks and Associates president Carol Fulks’ dog, Bella; Charlie and Megan Roskovensky’s miniature schnauzers, Oskar & Sophie. Charlie is deputy general counsel for the WV House of Delegates, and Megan is director of Government Relations, WV Health Care Association.

To have your pet included, email your pet picture to [email protected] and list your name, job, and pet’s name.

New pictures will be added each day. Enjoy.

Governor Justice and Babydog.

Sarah Linger and Lewis County High School therapy dog Jasper.

West Virginia Press Association Executive Director Don Smith’s dog, Boozer.

AARP-WV State Director Gaylene Miller’s dog, Lily.

Fulks and Associates president Carol Fulks’ dog, Bella