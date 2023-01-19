A Capitol idea! WV Press invites you to show your pet

Governor Justice’s ‘Babydog’ is the most famous but not the only pet with a Capitol connection; Two new pets today
WV Press Release Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s “Babydog” clearly is the most famous dog in the state, but she is not the only pet connected to the State Capitol.
Numerous elected officials, state employees, lobbyists, association representatives, attorneys and visitors to the State Capitol have their own dogs, cats and other types of pets.
To bring a little whimsy to what can be a busy and often stressful 60-day session, the West Virginia Press Association is inviting anyone involved in the legislative process or working at the Capitol to share a photo of their favorite pet.
Each day, WV Press will share photos of the pets online here at WVPress.org and in its daily newsletter: Today’s WVPA News.
To kick off the event, we featured several dogs and each day, we add more.
To have your pet included, email your pet picture to [email protected] and list your name, job, and pet’s name. If your pet doesn’t appear within a day or two, please email [email protected] or call 304-550-0454 as we may have missed it.
This is just for fun and positive energy. If you are a former legislator, retired government employee, or citizen who worked at the Capitol in some capacity, or just a citizen who follows the legislative action, send your pictures.
To our fellow news organizations: If your news organization covers the legislative or carries legislative coverage, send your pictures.
And if you have lost your pet, we are so sorry. You are invited to share a photo.
As you can see, it’s not just dogs: Cats, birds, … ah … even snakes and spiders … are welcome … any pets with a Capitol connection.