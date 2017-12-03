65 WV high school students awarded $1,000 EQT scholarships

Six students win four-year scholarships of up to $18,000 per year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – EQT Foundation, the philanthropic arm of EQT Corporation, has announced the 2017 EQT Students of Excellence Scholarship recipients.

The 65 accomplished students come from both large and small schools across West Virginia.

As an integrated energy company with an emphasis on Appalachian-area natural gas production, EQT has awarded $1,000 scholarships for one student from all 55 West Virginia counties, five at-large $1,000 scholarships scattered throughout the state as well as six “full-ride” four-year scholarships, each up to $18,000 per year, to students interested in studying engineering, geology, computer science/information technology, energy or land management, and environmental or safety science.

The six “full-ride” scholarship winners are:

• Ethan Meighen from Robert C. Byrd High School in Harrison County

• Jack Stryker from Wheeling Central Catholic High School in Ohio County

• Alec Kuskey from John Marshall High School in Marshall County

• Joel Scarbro from Shady Spring High School in Raleigh County

• Katie Payne from Clay County High School in Clay County

• Jalen Wayt from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County.

“EQT is pleased to support West Virginia students by sponsoring the Students of Excellence Scholarship Program,” said Charlene Petrelli, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for EQT and President of the EQT Foundation. “As a local employer, our goal is to increase the number of students who pursue careers in engineering, geology, computer science, environmental or safety science and encourage them to consider EQT as an employer.”

More than 350 high school students from across West Virginia were nominated by teachers, principals, guidance counselors, family members and the students themselves. A team of volunteer judges were then tasked with the difficult responsibility of choosing the “best of the best.” The judges looked for students who demonstrated strong academic performance, and participated in community service and extra-curricular activities.

The scholarship program, which is presented in cooperation with NCWV Media and The State Journal, has grown each year since EQT became the title sponsor in 2009.

“EQT wants to encourage students to stay local and develop skills which prepare them for industries that can make a positive influence on economic development in their communities right here in West Virginia,” Petrelli added.

Award winners will be recognized at an awards luncheon on Saturday, December 2 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at the State Capitol on the upper rotunda beginning in Charleston. Dan Carder, Director of West Virginia University’s Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines and Emissions (CAFEE) will give the keynote speech and help handout the scholarship certificates to the student recipients in attendance.

About EQT Corporation:

EQT Corporation is an integrated energy company with emphasis on Appalachian area natural gas production, gathering, and transmission. With more than 125 years of experience, EQT continues to be a leader in the use of advanced horizontal drilling technology – designed to minimize the potential impact of drilling-related activities and reduce the overall environmental footprint. Through safe and responsible operations, the Company is committed to meeting the country’s growing demand for clean-burning energy, while continuing to provide a rewarding workplace and enrich the communities where its employees live and work. EQT also owns a 90% limited partner interest in EQT GP Holdings, LP. EQT GP Holdings, LP owns the general partner interest, all of the incentive distribution rights, and a portion of the limited partner interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP.

Visit EQT Corporation at www.EQT.com.

About EQT Foundation:

Created in 2003, the EQT Foundation continues to make a difference in the communities where we operate by identifying and supporting innovative local programs and initiatives. In turn, our efforts assist in generating a diverse and economically viable business climate, sustaining an environmentally safe and stable infrastructure, and developing an abundant and well-trained workforce. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $37 million. The key interests fall into four categories: Arts & Culture, Community and Economic Development, Education, and Environment. Preference is for projects and programs that directly affect the communities we serve in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Ohio, and Texas. Grant recipients must have 501(c)(3) status as granted by the Internal Revenue Service.

Visit www.eqt.com and click on Our Communities to learn more about the EQT Foundation and obtain a grant application. To apply for funding, complete the grant application and forward all required information to: EQT Foundation Ellen Rossi, EQT Foundation Manager 625 Liberty Avenue, 25th Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222 erossi@eqt.com.