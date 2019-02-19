4th Circuit hearing on Atlantic Coast Pipeline not expected until May

By CHARLES YOUNG

NCWV Media

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A hearing that could impact the future of Dominion’s Atlantic Coast Pipeline project has been pushed back at least two months, according to a spokesman.

Karl Neddenien, ACP spokesman, said the postponement involves oral arguments in the company’s appeal of a U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals decision. The decision stayed an authorization previously issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“The Fourth Circuit Court has moved our case from its March docket due to delays associated with the government shutdown, and we now expect to be heard in the next court session scheduled for May,” Neddenien said.

Read the entire article

See more from NCWV Media