42nd Vandalia Gathering kicks off Friday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This weekend the Culture Center and State Capitol grounds will set the stage for the 42nd annual Vandalia Gathering – the state’s annual celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and food of West Virginia.

The free festival’s unique blend of ethnic and cultural heritage combines an atmosphere as comfortable as a family reunion with the excitement of a state fair.

The 2018 Vandalia Gathering kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday in the State Theater with an awards ceremony for quilt and wall-hanging winners. A concert will follow the awards ceremony and feature Roger Bryant, former Vandalia Award winner, as emcee with performers Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, Jenny Allinder with Jim Mullins, Bare Bones, Long Point String Band and The Luke Shamblin Band with Buddy Griffin, Joe Vance and Swanagan Ray.

