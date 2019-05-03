$37 million McKesson settlement includes nothing to prevent another epidemic

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A $37 million settlement reached between the state of West Virginia and McKesson Corp. regarding opioid distribution in West Virginia contains no provisions that would prevent another prescription drug crisis from happening in the state.

“Any payment in any lawsuit about opioids — all of them, at best, will partially help repair damage already done,” said Keith Humphreys, a West Virginia native and Stanford University professor who has advised both President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush on drug policy. “To me, the real critical thing is can you prevent damage in the future?'”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlement Thursday. West Virginia will receive $37 million over several payments until 2024. Among other things, the money will go to prevention programs focused on children who’ve been through traumatic experiences, workforce development, drug rehabilitation and vocational training for inmates, and a program for grandparents raising children of addicted parents, according to a copy of the settlement.

