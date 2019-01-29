2018 top base salaries for WVU employees

Staff reports

The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — These are the top 20 paid employees at WVU as of October 2018. This information was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. These salaries only include base salary. WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins and football coach Dana Holgorsen were the highest paid employees of the University in 2018. However, only $250,000 came in base salary; the rest came in supplememntal and incentive-based income.

1. Clay Braden Marsh: $938,000

Vice President & Executive Dean for Health Sciences

2. Anthony Lamont Gibson: $900,000

Associate Head Football Coach

