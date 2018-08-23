20 file for West Virginia Supreme Court seats

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The races to replace former West Virginia Supreme Court justices Menis Ketchum and Robin Davis are packed fields.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State, 20 attorneys filed by Tuesday for the special election to fill the two vacancies.

By the midnight deadline, 10 filed for division 1, the winner of which will fill the remaining two years left on Ketchum’s 12-year term. Another 10 filed for division 2, with the winner filling the remaining six years on Davis’s second 12-year term.