17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — The 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place Saturday at locations across the country, including several in the Tri-State area.
The twice-yearly, single-Saturday collection provides an opportunity for people to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.
Hosted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in conjunction with law enforcement, health care providers and community services, volunteers will be at sites to collect unwanted medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch