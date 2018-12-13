10 things to know: Thursday, December 13

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. IN TRUMP’S ORBIT, SHIFTING EXPLANATIONS

The president’s knowledge of any payments to women who claim to have been mistresses shift as his legal exposure grows.

2. SENATE TO VOTE ON AID TO YEMEN

Lawmakers may decide to pull assistance from the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a measure that would rebuke the kingdom after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

3. OUT OF THE FRYING PAN, INTO THE FIRE

Having survived a bitter no-confidence vote, British Prime Minister Theresa May is at the EU headquarters in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks.

4. CANADIANS DETAINED FOR ‘ENDANGERING NATIONAL SECURITY’

China’s detentions of two Canadian men, one an entrepreneur the other a former diplomat, raise the stakes in a three-way international dispute with the U.S.

5. AP EXCLUSIVE: WHO IRANIAN HACKERS ARE TARGETING

The group known as Charming Kitten has been trying to break into the personal emails of more than a dozen U.S. Treasury officials and other high-profile targets.

6. THE LOST GIRLS

Scores of Indonesian girls are disappearing into a trafficking network in the country’s impoverished province of East Nusa Tenggara, AP finds.

7. SPACE TOURISM CLOSER TO REALITY

Virgin Galactic is gearing up to take the long-awaited step of trying to fly its tourism rocket ship to the edge of space.

8. HIGH-SPEED RAIL TRAGEDY IN TURKEY

A train hits a railway engine and crashes into a pedestrian overpass at a station in Ankara, killing at least nine people and injuring 46 others.

9. WHERE APPLE IS EXPANDING TO

The tech giant says it plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas, and also says it plans to establish locations in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California.

10. RAPTORS, MINUS KAWHI, ROUT WARRIORS

Toronto, without its top player, sweeps the season series from two-time defending NBA champion Golden State with 113-93 victory.