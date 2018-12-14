10 things to know: Friday, December 14

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. SENATE REBUKES TRUMP, SAUDI ARABIA OVER KHASHOGGI’S DEATH

The Senate delivered an unusual rebuke of President Donald Trump’s response to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and signaled new skepticism from Capitol Hill toward the longtime Middle East ally.

2. GUATEMALAN CHILD DIES IN CUSTODY AFTER CROSSING US BORDER

Federal immigration authorities have confirmed that a 7-year-old girl who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with her father last week died after being taken into the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol

3. TRUMP’S SEARCH FOR NEW CHIEF OF STAFF HAS REALITY TV FEEL

The chaotic process is hardly a novelty for the Trump administration, which has struggled with high staff turnover and attracting top talent.

4. MICHAEL FLYNN UPBEAT AS SENTENCING LOOMS

The former national security adviser is days away from being sentenced in the Russia probe on a felony charge that in different times might have brought an end to his career.

5. AFTERMATH OF FRANCE ATTACK SUSPPECT SHOOTOUT CAPTURED ON VIDEO

The footage shows armed French security forces and the body of the man slumped in a doorway.

6. CANADA CAUGHT BETWEEN TWO SUPER POWERS

First President Donald Trump attacked Canada on trade and now China has the country in its cross-hairs, detaining two Canadians in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive on behalf of the United States.

7. PRIEST TRAVELS U.S. SPREADING GOSPEL ONE GOOD DEED AT A TIME

Three years after the pope appointed Father Jim Sichko to a fleet of Catholic missionaries the Kentucky-based priest has been crisscrossing the United States, spreading the Gospel through acts of kindness.

8. PELOSI READY TO BECOME HOUSE SPEAKER

After a dramatic week, Nancy Pelosi is set to reclaim the speaker’s gavel and go toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump.

9. JAZZ SINGER NANCY WILSON DIES

The Grammy-winning “song stylist” and torch singer whose polished pop-jazz vocals made her a platinum artist and top concert performer, died at age 81 after a long illness.

10. CHARGERS CLINCH PLAYOFF SPOT WITH WIN OVER CHIEFS

Philip Rivers had a pair of touchdowns in the final minutes, to give Los Angeles a 29-28 victory over Kansas City.