Gov. Justice addresses West Virginia’s recent credit downgrade

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the State of

West Virginia’s general obligation debt to Aa2 from Aa1

CHARLESTON, WV – Today, Governor Jim Justice held a press conference at the State Capitol to discuss West Virginia’s credit downgrade from Moody’s Investors Service.

“This just makes me sick,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “It’s going to get worse if we don’t act. I didn’t create this mess, but I will fix it. There is no chance we can cut our way out of this. I’ve put together a plan that will put West Virginia on a path to prosperity. We need to pass the Save Our State Budget to create jobs and fix our state’s finances.”