Editorial: Almost Heaven – Tourism officials right to embrace slogan

From the Parkersburg News and Sentinel: 

West Virginians who have done much traveling know the song “Country Roads,” and the state for which it has come to stand, are known all over the world. Bar patrons in almost any country sing along, word for word, if the tune comes over the sound system. If there happens to be a West Virginian among them, that person might find themselves urged to put on a performance of his or her own.

State tourism officials are smart to recognize the value in such good will; and the announcement this week that “Almost Heaven” will be officially added to the use of “Wild and Wonderful” as part of a state tourism campaign is promising.

“Fifty-six percent of people, when they were asked ‘What do you think of West Virginia, is it an appealing place to visit?’ said yes,” said tourism commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “We went back to them, and asked how they felt about ‘Almost Heaven, West Virginia’ and that increased to 68 percent, as having a positive association. …

