Va. police respond to chain-reaction crashes on I-77 amid heavy fog

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

FANCY GAP, Va. — Heavy fog and crashes delayed traffic both north and south Monday on Interstate 77 as travelers headed home or to other destinations the day after Christmas.

Beginning at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police began responding to a series of chain-reaction crashes on Interstate 77 in Carroll County, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.

There have been four clusters of multi-vehicle crashes involving anywhere between three to seven vehicles in both the north and southbound lanes of I-77. There was only one minor injury reported among all of the crashes, Geller said. Traffic was backed up for miles as first responders worked to clear wreckage.

Due to the extreme fog on Fancy Gap Mountain, current visibility was about 200 feet, Geller stated. Traffic was being detoured around the crashes as State Police worked to clear the wrecks and re-open lanes.

Motorists traveling through the I-77 stretch between Wytheville and the North Carolina border were advised to be alert to changing conditions and traffic patterns, to slow speeds for safe travel, and to always buckle up.