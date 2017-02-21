Committee OKs Sunday hunting bill

By DAVID BEARD

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Senate Natural Resources Committee approved a bill Feb. 20 to allow Sunday hunting on private land in all 55 counties.

Sunday hunting on private land, with owner’s permission, is now allowed in 33 counties, including Monongalia, Preston and Marion.

SB 345 would open hunting in the other 22, which previously ran county referendums to forbid it, committee counsel Noelle Starek told members. Voters in the other 33 approved referendums to allow it.

The bill that came before members morphed from its introduced version, which aimed to allow Sunday hunting on public and private lands across the state.

SB 345 now goes to Senate Judiciary.

