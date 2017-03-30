WVU Reed College of Media to host social justice reporting project

This free and open workshop – April 28 from 8:45 a.m. until 5 p.m. – takes participants behind the scenes of an innovative investigative reporting project with hands-on training in audience engagement, community data sourcing, and use of social media video by industry leaders from ProPublica, the Center for Public Integrity, NowThis, NPR and others.

How involved should our audiences be in helping us tell stories?

How important is it for us to meet readers/watchers/listeners where they are and give them information how they want it?

How can we collaborate with communities to more accurately report and represent the social justice issues they face.

Visit the site: http://www.mediainnoevents.com/foodjustice/

This daylong workshop on audience engagement will try to answer some of these tough questions facing our industry. A ground-breaking partnership between the Morgan State University School of Global Journalism and Communication and the West Virginia University Reed College of Media experimented with these concepts last fall in an immersive food justice reporting project that paired students and faculty from both programs to collaborate on an in-depth food access reporting project that will be screened at this event. Through the Knight Innovator-in-Residence program, the project also created an audience listening tool that collects data on how people across America access food. Participants in the program will walk guests through the process of creating an application that puts audiences at the forefront storytelling.

Professionals from newsroom across the country, including ProPublica, the Center for Public Integrity, NowThis, NPR and others will walk guests through how they utilize different audience engagement strategies every day to reach consumers of their content. Experts will also share strategies for using data resources, data visualization, community-based resources for covering food insecurity, as well as insights for effective community engagement in social justice reporting.

This project is sponsored by the Knight Foundation, WVU Reed College of Media, MSU School of Global Journalism and Communication and WV Community Development Hub. This free media training workshop is part of the Knight-funded Innovators-In-Residence program.

This event is open to: