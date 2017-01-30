WVU plans forum in wake of executive order

Gee on Sunday said the university is planning an open forum for all international students from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday in the Mountainlair to address student’s questions and concerns.

Here is Gee’s letter:

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students:

On Friday, January 27, President Trump signed an Executive Order that suspends entry into the United States “of both nonimmigrants and immigrants” from at least seven countries for 90 days from the date the Executive Order was signed. Let me assure you that the University takes this order very seriously and moved quickly to assist our students and faculty who are directly impacted.

Over the past 36 hours, Dr. William Brustein, vice president for global strategies and international affairs, has led the efforts to reach out directly to our international students and faculty who are residing here, as well as those who may be currently traveling abroad. The Office of Global Affairs has distributed important information on how best to address the order, as well as the critical steps that should be taken.

In addition, the University will be holding an open forum for all international faculty and students on Monday, January 30 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Mountainlair to answer questions and address concerns. It is imperative that we continue to have the necessary and important conversations to assist during this time.

Our University is enriched by and appreciates the diverse talent, culture and contributions shared by our international faculty and students. With more than 115 countries represented on our Morgantown campus, the world comes to West Virginia through our doors. And in return, the world meets West Virginia when our faculty, staff and students travel outside our home among the hills. How we care for each other reflects not only the spirit of our institution, but indeed, our entire state.

Let us remember that we are One West Virginia University. As we empathize with all who are affected, let us also offer our support in every possible way. And I ask that we be mindful of each other, and that we continue to treat each other with respect, with civility and with the dignity that every human being deserves.

See more from The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register