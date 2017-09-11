WVU capital campaign has raised more than $1B

By ALEX LANG

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Board of Governors heard an update on WVU’s Foundation efforts during its meeting last week.

“Our momentum is strong, we know that,” Foundation President and CEO Cindi Roth said.

The Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising entity that supports WVU. It increased the amount it provides to the university during the last several fiscal years. In FY 2013, there was $50 million of support, whereas in FY 2017 that figured has jumped to $84 million.

This year marks the end of WVU’s A State of Minds Capital Campaign. To date, more than $1.1 billion has been donated to the effort.

About half the donations for the capital campaign — totaling $564 million — came from individual donors, according to foundation data. Corporations made up about 33 percent of giving at $371 million.

Donated funds go to a few main areas with the largest amount, about 48 percent or $535 million, to undergraduate experience and education. Research initiatives make up 19 percent, or $208 million. West Virginia Health, Economy and Quality of Life makes up 12 percent, or $135 million. Supporting faculty totals about 10 percent at $120 million.

