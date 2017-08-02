WVPA Convention 2017: How should we dress?

The biggest question as people pack for Canaan: How do we dress?

“West Virginia: Adapting to Marketplace Changes” is the convention theme, but one thing never changes: There is no rush in the newspaper industry until deadline!

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association’s 2017 Convention starts Thursday evening, and in the best tradition of the newspaper industry, registration and room reservations are still coming at deadline.

Here’s some information from Executive Director Don Smith:

“Most important its: Bring a light jacket and/or sweater. The weather forecast is low 70s all weekend and possibly rain on Friday. We have already moved the outdoor picnic for Friday evening inside. Even inside, it’s normally very, very cool in the meeting rooms and meal areas.

As for overall dress, with the exception of a few dress events, the convention dress code is probably best described as “business causal to resort causal.”

Thursday – President’s Reception and Hall of Fame – Business attire for all, with jackets and ties for the men.

Friday – It’s an odd day for attendees with business and resort causal for the seminars (Panelists often are in business dress.). As a result, the Ad Awards luncheon is then a mix of causal and business dress. Afternoon seminars are the same as the morning.

Friday night’s social – This is a very causal event with a Sports Team theme. Wear your favorite colors and jerseys and support your team. This is a fun event. Shorts and hats are welcome.

Saturday – Another odd day for attendees with business causal for the seminars (Panelists still in business dress). As a result, The Pulitzer Luncheon will be a mix of business causal and business dress. Afternoon seminars are the same as morning.

Saturday Night’s Award Luncheon – Business attire for all, with jackets and ties for the men.