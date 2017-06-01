WVDA offers assistance to handle honey bee swarms
Staff report
The Fayette Tribune
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — You know it’s spring when honey bees start making their rounds in gardens, lawns and flowering trees across West Virginia. Exceptionally warm weather this spring brought out the blossoms early and in abundance. As a result, it may trigger honey bee colonies to swarm.
“Swarming is a term used to describe the process by which a new honey bee colony is formed,” explained West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) Apiarist Wade Stiltner. “The queen bee leaves the old colony and up to 60 percent of the worker bees leave with her to start a new colony.”
“We understand that seeing a swarm of bees may cause panic, but we are asking you call the department once you spot a swarm on your property,” stressed Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “Bees are crucial to the growing season and we would rather see them safely relocated versus being eradicated.”
For more information, contact the WVDA at 304-558-2212.
