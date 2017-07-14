WVDA and Boy Scouts partner together to bring locally sourced food to 2017 National Jamboree

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) announced its new partnership with the Boy Scouts of America to provide locally sourced food products for the 2017 National Jamboree at the Bechtel Reserve.

Thistledew Farm of Proctor and Family Roots Farms of Wellsburg, both West Virginia based businesses, will be selling West Virginia grown products for the first time at the Jamboree. West Virginia honey and maple syrup will also be available for sale at the Jamboree Outpost, the Scout retail store on site.

In a press release from WVDA, Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said the partnership is a prime example of existing businesses being encouraged to expand to meet new demands. “The goal our Agriculture Business Development Division was to find public-privative partnerships to encourage such growth,” he said.

Leonhardt said working with the Boy Scouts and West Virginia producers will open up huge opportunities for economic development within agriculture.

The WVDA presented a list of West Virginia products to the Boy Scouts earlier this year and, based on the success of this effort, Boy Scouts could consider sourcing more local food for upcoming events hosted at the Summit.

The National Jamboree, which takes place every four years, draws more than 40,000 attendees for the 10-day event. In 2019, the International Jamboree will also take place in the United States for the first time in over 50 years and for the first time ever in West Virginia.

Todd McGregor, Group Director of the Summit Bechtel Reserve, said in a press release that hosting Scouting’s biggest adventure in West Virginia is a great source of pride. “Extending our support of this great state by sourcing food from local producers is a natural extension of this deep and valued partnership,” McGregor said.

The WVDA will also be one of 19 exhibitors in the West Virginia Tent during the upcoming Jamboree. The WVDA exhibit will focus on West Virginia products, farming and sustainability.

“We will continue to work with our producers to formulate a plan to meet more needs of the Summit over the next two years,” Leonhardt said. “The Scouts have an amazing commitment to local food and helping West Virginia. This is a win for our state and the New River Gorge region.”

