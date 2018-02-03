WV teachers rally at the Capitol on ‘Fed Up, Friday’
By Andrea Lannom
The Register-Herald of Beckley
CHARLESTON — Teachers and school personnel packed the Capitol Friday. bringing their concerns about pay and eroding Public Employees Insurance Agency benefits to lawmakers.
Christine Campbell, president of the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia, said, “It’s a great crowd,” she said. “I’m excited they’re paying attention and having their voices heard and demanding the Legislature do something to keep teachers in West Virginia.”
Teachers, many clad in red shirts, stood outside the public entrances of the Capitol in freezing temperatures, packed the rotunda inside and stood along the West Wing of the Capitol as senators walked to the chamber to take up a bill dealing with teacher and certain state employee pay increases.
The Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 267 which covers State Police, teachers and school service personnel. It now heads over to the House.
Campbell said she feels there is still more the House can do to improve the bill.
“This is an opportunity for them to figure out how to identify some funding so that we can keep our folks, our teachers, our service personnel, our state employees, at home,” she said.
