WV Power baseball to air on WJYP, WMON

Release from the WV Power:

West Virginia Power and LM Communications announce a two-year agreement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (January 24, 2017) – The West Virginia Power, a South Atlantic League affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are pleased to announce a two-year agreement with LM Communications to broadcast games on WJYP and WMON “The Jock.” All 140 Power games each season will be carried on the stations, as will any additional playoff games, during the agreement.

“Supporting our local community and its businesses is important to LM Communications and we’re pleased to be able to air all West Virginia Power baseball games on 1300/1340 ‘The Jock,’ ” said Dotsy Q. Klei, general manager of the West Virginia Cluster for LM Communications.

Broadcasts will start approximately 20 minutes prior to first pitch. The games will be heard on both WJYP 1300 AM out of St. Albans and WMON 1340 AM, originating in Montgomery. The broadcasts are also streamed on the Power’s website, wvpower.com, and on the First Pitch app for smartphones.

“We are thrilled to partner with LM Communications,” said Tim Mueller, General Manager for the West Virginia Power. “Their excitement for Power baseball and ability to carry the games on multiple stations will give the broadcasts a new foothold in the Kanawha Valley.”

The 2017 season starts at Appalachian Power Park on April 6 and runs through Labor Day. The Power play 70 games at home and 70 on the road each season. 2017 game times will be announced in the near future, as will the full promotional schedule. For more information on ticket plans or the upcoming season, please call 304-344-BATS or visit wvpower.com.