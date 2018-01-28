WV House bill would allow lawsuits against state or officials to be filed in counties, not just Kanawha County

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

If you want to file a lawsuit against a state agency or official in West Virginia, be prepared for lots of trips to Charleston and the expense of sending your attorney there, too. State law limits such suits to Kanawha County Circuit Court.

That is absurd — and, frankly, an undeserved barrier against holding state government accountable.

A bill allowing such lawsuits to be filed anywhere in the state has been approved by the House of Delegates. The move was so obvious that the measure passed unanimously.

Now, it is up to state senators to send the change to Gov. Jim Justice to be signed into law. They should do so, correcting what amounts to a longstanding injustice.

