West Virginia’s U.S. senators call on federal government to release C8 study
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s U.S. senators want the Trump administration to publish a high-profile study on toxic chemicals that were used at DuPont’s Washington Works plant south of Parkersburg.
The study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry examined the chemicals PFOA and PFOS, referred to as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
But the Environmental Protection Agency and White House attempted to block the study because it would become a “public relations nightmare,” according to a Politico article published this week.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/wv-s-us-senators-call-on-federal-government-to-release/article_49a77530-7a0d-5dc9-9c54-36c9f02eb46f.html
