West Virginia voter registration deadline is today
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The deadline to register to vote in the May 8 West Virginia primary election is today, April 17.
The easiest way to register to vote or to check/update your registration status is online at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.wv.gov.
To register or update online, voters need a West Virginia driver’s license or ID and the last four digits of their Social Security number. If you do not have both, you can still fill the application out online, print it, sign it and deliver it to the county clerk’s office. Blank applications can also be printed out from the website, and turned in by mail or in person to the county clerk.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/voter-registration-deadline-is-today/article_ec9dcce1-ce91-5a2b-9782-3211bf75763c.html
