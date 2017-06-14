West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue doesn’t expect government shutdown

By JOSELYN KING

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue expects the Legislature will have a budget in place by the end of the fiscal year this month, and that lawmakers won’t touch PROMISE Scholarship funding.

Perdue made his comments Wednesday while addressing high school girls attending West Virginia Rhododendron Girls State at Wheeling Jesuit University as the incoming seniors asked him questions about the budget and the scholarship program during a question-and-answer session.

“They say every year they are going to cut the PROMISE Scholarship, and that would be a serious mistake,” Perdue said. “They help change kids’ lives all over the state. I don’t think people are going to tolerate any cuts in the PROMISE Scholarship.

“I also believe the PROMISE Scholarships won’t be on the chopping block,” Perdue continued.

“The governor has made it clear he wants no part of that and to put the rumors aside. The PROMISE Scholarship will be there.”

The students also asked about proposed cuts to higher education.

“The governor has made it clear if the Legislature chooses to cut that, we’ll be cutting off the hands that feed us,” Purdue said. “Education is so important. I’m not saying there won’t be cuts to higher education. But we have to take a strong look. If we don’t have the money to do higher education, we’re cutting the future of our state.”

The Senate passed its version of a budget bill on Tuesday, and Perdue was confident the state’s finances would be set in place to avert a state government shutdown.

“I think the legislative leaders of this state are smart enough to realize doing that would create chaos and contention in the state,” he said. “I think they realize that, and they’re dead serious about passing a budget before June 30.”

