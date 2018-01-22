West Virginia Supreme Court now seeking comment on Medical Cannabis Act

By KELSIE LeROSE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals is seeking comments from the public on a proposed rule change involving the state’s Medical Cannabis Act, according to a press release from the state’s highest court.

The court is considering an amendment to Rule 1.2 of the Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys. According to the order entered at a regular term of the Supreme Court of Appeals, Rule 1.2 involves the “scope of representation and allocation of authority between client and lawyer.”

Charles M. Johnson with the Frost, Brown Todd law firm, which has offices in West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, submitted a proposal to the court to consider and adopt a rule change to Rule 1.2 to address the “dilemma faced by West Virginia attorneys who are requested to counsel clients seeking to obtain licenses or to otherwise participate in the programs authorized by the West Virginia Cannabis Act.”