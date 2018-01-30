West Virginia Sen. Ryan Ferns of Ohio County introduces sports setting bill
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — A bill to permit legalized sports betting at West Virginia casinos was introduced Monday in the State Senate, but even if passed, the measure would still be subject to federal action.
The legislation would permit each of West Virginia’s five racetrack casinos — Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort, the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Ranson, W.Va., and the Mardi Gras Casino & Resort, near Charleston — and the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs to apply for a license for a sports betting operation.
