West Virginia Sen. Ryan Ferns of Ohio County introduces sports setting bill

WHEELING, W.Va. — A bill to permit legalized sports betting at West Virginia casinos was introduced Monday in the State Senate, but even if passed, the measure would still be subject to federal action.

Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns, R-Ohio, introduced Senate Bill 415 on Monday, and Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, says similar legislation will be forthcoming in the House later this week. Lawmakers worked to craft the bill with representatives from the West Virginia Lottery Commission.

The legislation would permit each of West Virginia’s five racetrack casinos — Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort, the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Ranson, W.Va., and the Mardi Gras Casino & Resort, near Charleston — and the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs to apply for a license for a sports betting operation.

