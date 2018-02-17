West Virginia Press InDepth: James McCormick wants his fellow US veterans in energy and agricultural

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — James McCormick, retired US Army Captain, who now leads two programs for West Virginia veterans — Vets4Energy and Veterans to agricultural — sees tremendous value in getting veterans involved in the energy and agricultural industries in West Virginia.

McCormick discusses the benefits with Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, on the state newspaper industry’s new video program, West Virginia Press InSight.

McCormick talks about the mental and financial needs of veterans returning from combat and explains farming and the energy industry offer help in many forms.

He’s also quick to point out developing America’s energy industry is the key to national security. McCormick said there are two key issues with national security concerns: Never get your food or your fuel from your enemy!



McCormick’s resume is impressive:

Capt. James McCormick, USA (ret.)

Military Enlisted: Cavalry and Infantry PVT –SSG.

Military Officer: Armor/Air Defense/Transportation and Logistics 2LT-CPT.

Military Awards: Silver Star (SS), 3 Bronze Stars with V (BSM), 3 Purple Hearts (PH), Meritorious Service Medal, ARCOM , AAM , Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Southwest Asia Campaign Medal with three service stars, Iraq Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service and Expeditionary Medal, Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait and Saudi Arabia), Combat Action Badge.

Combat Service: Operation Desert Storm 1990-1991 (2/18th Infantry (Scouts) 24th Infantry Division; and, Operation Iraqi Freedom 2004-2005. 518th Combat Gun Truck Company (Provisional) 101st Airborne Division.

Civilian Awards: The Congressional Medal of Honor Society “Citizens Service Before Self” medal and The Jefferson Award for civic service.

Former State Chairman for the West Virginia Veterans Coalition, Chapter Commander Post 1863 Military order of the Purple Heart, Currently Serve on the WV Governors veterans council.

Owner/operator of Raising Cane Farms www.raisingcanefarms.com

Currently working for the WV Department of Agriculture as the Director for the newly established WV Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture project, the first of its kind in the Nation that has grown into the model for other states to adopt their own program that directly assist veterans to become agribusiness owners.

Education: 1986 Winfield High School- Putnam VOTECH 2 year Certificate in Building Construction, 158 Semester Hours Regents Bachelor’s Degree Program WV State College and a 1 year certificate in Occupational Safety and Health through Red Rocks Community College OSHA 500.Currently attending the American College of Health Care Science in Alternative Therapy and the Genesis School of Natural Heath-Course TND (Traditional Naturopathy Doctorate)

McCormick currently resides in West Virginia with his wife and their eight children. He practices and holds both a Doctor of Christian Counseling (DCC) and Doctor of Divinity (D.D) degree.