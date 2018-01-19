By LINDA COMINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia officials soon will be finalizing a proposed opioid response plan focusing on six key areas for the state.

This proposal includes high-priority, short-term recommendations for prevention, early intervention, treatment, overdose reversal, supporting families with substance use disorder, and recovery.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released the proposed plan Jan. 11. Public comment on the plan ends today.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/01/west-virginia-leaders-to-release-opioid-response-plan/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register