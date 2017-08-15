West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice seeks disaster declaration for flood-ravaged areas

By JOSELYN KING

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is asking President Donald Trump for a federal disaster declaration for 12 counties in the Mountain State affected by flash flooding on July 28.

\The request for aid, however, does not encompass homes in the Woodsdale area of Wheeling damaged by prior rain on July 23. Flooding that day claimed two lives in Ohio County, as Michael Grow, 24, and Page Gellner, 18, were swept by floodwater into Browns Run.

While the disaster declaration request does not encompass the July 23 flooding, Justice stated in his request to Trump that the July 23 event had “left the state, especially the area struck by these storms, very vulnerable” to the sort of flash flooding triggered by the July 28 storm.

Justice is requesting all categories of individual assistance for Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Harrison and Marion counties, and all categories of public assistance for those counties as well as Tyler, Doddridge, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor and Tucker counties.

Preliminary damage assessments have determined that 161 homes in the state were destroyed or suffered major damage during the flood, while 557 others received minor damage, according to Justice’s letter to Trump.

Although no one has put a dollar figure on estimated damage to homes and businesses, the West Virginia Division of Highways’ latest figures estimate damage to Mountain State roads as a result of the flooding at almost $13 million, with the bulk of the damage in the Northern Panhandle. Wetzel County suffered an estimated $3.8 million in road damage to lead the state, followed by $3.4 million in Marshall County.

Ohio County roads saw more than $2 million in damage, the DOH estimates.

Members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation are reinforcing Justice’s request by sending their own letter to Trump.

“Heavy rains began in the late hours on Friday, July 28 and continued throughout the day Saturday, July 29, causing flash flooding throughout the State’s Northern Panhandle and surrounding counties,” the letter states. “Some of the communities impacted by the July 28-29 event had already been hit with heavy rains and flooding a week earlier, which caused significant damage and made the areas more vulnerable to later rainfall.

The flooding has caused severe damage and destruction to homes, businesses and infrastructure across the state and has stranded multiple individuals, requiring evacuations and rescues.”

The letter supporting Justice’s disaster aid request is signed by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., and Reps. David B. McKinley, Alex Mooney and Evan Jenkins, all R-W.Va.

Jenkins said during a visit to the Northern Panhandle on Monday that in the aftermath of June 2016 flooding in the southern part of the state, he is well-acquainted with available flood relief programs — and that there are many more outside of funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

He is familiar with a fish hatchery business that obtained aid through a federal Department of Highways grant.

“I have had significant, direct involvement in seeing flooding, and finding help for people affected,” Jenkins said. “Assistance gets beyond what people think.”

