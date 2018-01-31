West Virginia DHHR releases final opioid response plan to governor, legislature

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has submitted final recommendations for the state’s Opioid Response Plan to Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Legislature.

The Office of Drug Control Policy has worked with a panel of national and regional public health experts to garner public input and review science-supported options to reduce the number of overdose deaths in the state.

“These final recommendations for a West Virginia Opioid Response Plan are straightforward, actionable, and evidence-based,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We are providing this report to Governor Justice and the Legislature for their consideration. We stand ready to act.”

The recommendations are as follows:

• Prevention — West Virginia should expand the authority of medical professional boards and public health officials to address inappropriate prescribing of pain medications; West Virginia should limit the duration of initial opioid prescriptions.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/dhhr-releases-final-opioid-response-plan-to-governor-legislature/article_c5191238-85bf-5c0a-a788-34113ff1b810.html

See more from The Register-Herald