West Virginia Development Office’ housing programs call for contractors

Release from the West Virginia Development Office:

CHARLESTON, W.Va.- The State of West Virginia is providing two Housing Rehabilitation Programs for eligible applicants funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR).

These programs were developed to help residents impacted by the June 2016 floods recover from the unprecedented disaster. A priority of the state is to improve the health and safety of residents, promote vibrant communities and neighborhoods, and maintain the inventory of affordable housing in impacted counties while reducing displacement of low income families.

To better and more efficiently serve its citizens, the state is currently seeking qualified contractors to assist with the necessary work. Under these programs, housing rehabilitation, reconstruction and manufactured housing unit replacement services will be required. Accordingly, the state is publishing three Requests for Proposals (RFPs).

A RFP will be published for each service line needed to assist the programs. All project budgets, timelines, program requirements and other important details will be included in the published RFP. Qualified contractors are encouraged to submit a response for the specific service for which they have the required experience set forth in the RFP.

These projects are covered by the requirements of Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 (12 U.S.C. § 1701u) (“Section 3”). Section 3 requires that when employment or contracting opportunities are generated by HUD-funded projects, preference is given to low and very low-income persons and businesses residing in the community where the project is located. Therefore, Section 3 businesses are encouraged to submit a response to any or all the RFPs. A respondent selected for these programs will be responsible for ensuring compliance with Section 3 requirements including, but not limited to, the hiring and contracting decisions made regarding the programs.

Contractors interested in the contracting service opportunities are required to attend the following pre-bid meetings at the Capitol Complex, Bldg. 6, Floor 6, Conference Room 6A, located at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25305 on June 14 to be considered:

Structural Rehabilitation, 8-8:45 a.m.

Turnkey Residential Property Reconstruction, 9-9:45 a.m.

Manufactured Housing Unit (MHU) Replacement, 10-10:45 a.m.

The meeting will address specific details of the program such as program goals, guidelines, work specifications, timelines, information about qualifying as a Section 3 business concern and other federal contracting requirements.

For more information regarding these contracting opportunities, please contact Sheila Hannah by phone, (304) 957-2076 or email, Sheila.L.Hannah@wv.gov.