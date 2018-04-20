West Virginia community, technical colleges planning tuition, fee hikes
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia public community and technical colleges are planning to increase their annual tuition and fees required for all residents seeking associate’s degrees by an average $104, or 2.6 percent. This will bring the average yearly cost to $4,040 next academic year.
Matt Turner, executive vice chancellor for administration for the state agencies that oversee two- and four-year colleges, said the state Community and Technical College System’s presumption is that each community college’s board of governors has already approved these increases.
CTCS officials said tuition and fee increases don’t require CTCS board approval unless they’re 10 percent or higher in a single year or average 7 percent or higher over a three-year period, but the board nonetheless received the figures for their Thursday meeting.
