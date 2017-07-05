Weirton to mark Greek heritage with festival

Staff report

The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. — For the 30th year, the members of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church will share their faith, heritage and traditions with the rest of the Ohio Valley.

The Weirton Greek Festival will run 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, with a variety of activities planned at the church, located at 3528 West St. Thousands of area residents are expected to visit the annual parish festival, featuring Greek food, homemade pastries, live music and dancing and daily guided tours of the church.

Dishes include fish plaki, Greek-style chicken, leg of lamb, lamb stew, souzoukakia, moussaka, grape leaves, pastichio, spanakopita, Greek salad, Greek-style green beans, rice pilaf, Yiayia’s rice pudding and gyros. Pastries include almond cookies, baklava, brownies, finikia, fudge, galatobouriko, honey cake, kataifi, koulourakia, kourambiethes, pear cookies, pineapple pastries, raisin cookies, sweet bread, walnut cake and loukoumathes, hot doughnuts with syrup, cinnamon or nuts.

Among this year’s entertainment is the Aegean Dancers of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, which will perform at 8 p.m. daily during the festival.

The group began in 1983 as part of the Weirton International Food Festival. They perform dances from various parts of Greece, including the Kalamatiano, the national dance of Greece. The dancers wear traditional costumes during their performances.

The Greek Company Orchestra also will be on hand, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day of the festival. The group, comprised of members from western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, have been performing around the country for three decades, showcasing a variety of Hellenic music styles.

The Kyiv Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, from Pittsburgh, also is scheduled to perform at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Additional music will be provided by a disc jockey from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Guided tours of the church will be offered at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

As part of the parish’s efforts to include as many people in the community as possible, the church and dining hall are handicap-accessible, with an elevator tower allowing those with mobility issues to either eat indoors or attend the church tours.

Admission and parking are free.

Credit cards, including those with chips, and debit cards are accepted. Credit cards will be accepted at the food line, gyro booth and bake sale. Business delivery will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday with a minimum order of $50.

Pre-orders are available by calling at least an hour in advance of pick-up or delivery and may be picked up at the pre-order window.

Credit cards are accepted for pre-orders of at least $10. No pre-orders will be available after 5 p.m. To make a pre-order or business order, call (304) 797-9884 or fax (304) 797-1725 an hour in advance.

