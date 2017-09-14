Website claims tech company considering West Virginia
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A large, established technology company is considering West Virginia for an expansion, according to a West Virginia Development Office official.
A website, https://www.hmenq-inc.com/, began making its rounds on social media in posts claiming that a large, global technology firm is considering locating in West Virginia and is trying to gather information about the potential workforce and whether there are enough skilled local workers to fill the positions.
“They are looking for evidence that there is an in-state talent pool for the roles they would potentially staff,” the website states. “If successful, initial staffing would be scheduled to begin 4Q 2017.”
Jeff Vandall, sales director of Industrial and Business Development at the West Virginia Department of Commerce, responded to questions about the website and the technology company with a simple, “It’s legit.”
Vandall did not disclose the name of the company or give any additional information. The website states, “We are gathering resumes to validate the West Virginia technology workforce for this opportunity. Roles and job description summaries are below, with each being hyper-linked to detailed skill requirements. Review and send your resumes and CVs ASAP via the ‘Send your resume’ link with an indication of what roles are of interest to you. If we are able to secure the project, those who submit resumes will be given appropriate consideration.
“Sent resumes will be accumulated by the West Development Office. Personal data (name, contact information, etc.) will NOT be shared until such time the company has announced their location choice and the sender grants approval on learning the employer’s identity.”
There has been speculation online that the company may be Amazon, after an Associated Press story reported that the company is bursting out of its Seattle headquarters and hunting for a second home.
Amazon wants to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people; be able to attract top technical talent; be within 45 minutes of an international airport; have direct access to mass transit; and be able to expand that headquarters to as much as 8 million square feet in the next decade, according to the AP report.
Messages to West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher and additional messages to Vandall were not returned.
