W.Va. Young Democrats announce state convention in Shepherdstown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Young Democrats (WVYD) will hold their 2017 State Convention in Shepherdstown on April 8 & 9.

“One of our yearlong goals is to talk to Young Democrats all over the state,” said Kristen Ross, President of WVYD. “The Eastern Panhandle often gets overlooked because of its distance from the capital, so we’re excited to offer our members the chance to see a part of the state they may not have visited before.”

At the convention, Young Democrats from across the state will have the chance to learn new skills, hear from young people experienced in West Virginia politics, and strategize the best ways to amplify Young Democrats’ voices over the next 12 months. They will also vote on new leadership to preside over the organization for the next two years.

“There will be a good mix of speakers, trainings, and break-out sessions where everyone will have the chance to share their ideas on how we can take West Virginia forward,” said Ross. “Attendees will learn practical skills and make valuable connections that they can then take back to their home chapters.”

To attend the convention, you must be a member of a chartered Young Democrats club, registered as an “At-Large” member, or apply as an Associate Member. The registration form can be found on the West Virginia Young Democrats website, www.WVYoungDems.com. For any questions, please contact Executive Director Lacey Connelly at Lacey@WVYoungDems.com.