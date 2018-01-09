W.Va. higher education presidents introduce Alliance for Economic Development of Southern W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Claiming that utilizing resources can create jobs, enhance the state’s business sector and competitive edge, ensure workers have access to the latest training and technology, build long-lasting partnerships and revitalize small communities, 10 southern West Virginia higher education institutions Monday unveiled their Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia.

The Alliance is a joint effort among the 10 to connect educational resources and workforce training offered in the state to better promote the region.

The partner institutions are Bluefield State College, BridgeValley Community and Technical College, Concord University, Marshall University, Mountwest Community & Technical College, New River Community and Technical College, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, West Virginia State University and West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

The Alliance will continue work in eliminating redundancies and share best practices, improve the quality of life for area residents, create jobs and revitalize southern communities.

Marshall University Jerome A. Gilbert said in a press conference unveiling the Alliance, that last year he began speaking with people about what higher education and institutions could do to assist southern West Virginia communities in tackling the challenges they face, and how they could be more competitive in the global economy.

Read the entire article at http://www.register-herald.com/news/education/higher-education-presidents-introduce-alliance-for-economic-development/article_acac7716-f4c7-11e7-b3f7-5bc6b39f07d8.html

Read more articles at http://www.register-herald.com