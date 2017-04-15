W.Va. hatchery work, trout stocking announced
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Replacement of fish rearing pond liners at the Apple Grove Hatchery in Mason County started this week, Stephen McDaniel, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, announced Thursday.
“This project is one component in a series of capital improvements planned for the state’s fish hatcheries and will prepare the agency to continue to raise and stock sport fish in the state,” said McDaniel.
The Apple Grove Hatchery production includes channel and blue catfish, walleye and hybrid striped bass used for stocking across West Virginia. Fish that have been hatched in 2017 will continue to be reared in the ponds. As they are stocked, ponds will be drained so liners can be replaced during the one-year project period.
Public access to the Apple Grove Hatchery will be by appointment only during the pond liner replacement project because of removal and installation activities. Hatchery staff may be reached at 304-576-2512.
Additionally, the following waters were stocked the week of April 10, 2017:
Back Fork of Elk River (C&R)
Baker Lake (Children & Class Q)
Bear Rocks Lake
Big Clear Creek
Blackwater River
Boley Lake
Buffalo Fork Lake
Bullskin Run
Burnsville Tailwaters
Cacapon Park Lake
Camp Creek
Cherry River
Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
Clover Run
Cranberry River
Curtisville Lake
Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
Dillons Run
Dog Run Lake
Dunkard Fork Lake
East Fork Greenbrier River
East River
Edwards Run
Elk River
Evitts Run
Fort Ashby Reservoir
French Creek Pond
Gandy Creek
Glade Creek of Mann
Glade Creek of New River
Glady Fork
Greenbrier River
Horseshoe Run
Indian Creek
Jennings Randolph Tailwaters
Jimmy Lewis Lake
Kimsey Run Lake
Knapps Creek
Laurel Creek (Fayette)
Laurel Fork (Randolph)
Laurel Fork of Holly River
Left Fork of Holly River
Little Clear Creek
Little Kanawha Headwaters
Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
Lost River
Mash Fork
Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)
Middle Creek (Berkeley)
Mill Creek (Berkeley)
Mill Creek (Fayette)
Mill Creek (Hampshire)
New Creek
New Creek Dam No. 14
Newburg Lake
North Fork Lunice
North Fork of Anthony Creek
North Fork of Cherry River
North Fork Patterson Creek
North Fork South Branch
North River
Oepquon Creek
Paint Creek
Panther Creek
Paw Paw Creek
Pinnacle Creek (both sections)
Pond Fork
Poorhouse Pond
R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
Red Creek
Rhine Creek
Rich Creek
Right Fork of Little Kanawha
Rocky Marsh Run
Seneca Lake
Shavers Fork (Bemis)
Shavers Fork (lower section)
Shavers Fork (upper section)
South Branch (Franklin)
South Branch (Smoke Hole)
South Fork of Cherry River
South Fork of Cranberry River
Spruce Knob Lake
Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
Summersville Tailwaters
Summit Lake
Sutton Tailwaters
Thomas Park Lake
Tilhance Creek
Trout Run
Tuscarora Creek
Tygart Lake Tailwaters
Tygart Valley River Headwaters
Waites Run
Warden Lake
Watoga Lake
West Fork Greenbrier River
West Fork Greenbrier River (railroad grade)
Wheeling Creek
Whiteday Creek
Williams River