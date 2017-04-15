W.Va. hatchery work, trout stocking announced

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Replacement of fish rearing pond liners at the Apple Grove Hatchery in Mason County started this week, Stephen McDaniel, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, announced Thursday.

“This project is one component in a series of capital improvements planned for the state’s fish hatcheries and will prepare the agency to continue to raise and stock sport fish in the state,” said McDaniel.

The Apple Grove Hatchery production includes channel and blue catfish, walleye and hybrid striped bass used for stocking across West Virginia. Fish that have been hatched in 2017 will continue to be reared in the ponds. As they are stocked, ponds will be drained so liners can be replaced during the one-year project period.

Public access to the Apple Grove Hatchery will be by appointment only during the pond liner replacement project because of removal and installation activities. Hatchery staff may be reached at 304-576-2512.

Additionally, the following waters were stocked the week of April 10, 2017: