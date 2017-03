Games live video streamed on MetroNews Channel of WVMetroNews.com CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Boys Basketball Tournament championship starts today at noon with the Class A championship game between No. 2 Ravenswood (24-2) and. No. 4 Notre Dame.

The Class AA Championship game with No. 3 Chapmanville (23-4) against No. 1 Fairmont Senior (24-3) starts at 2:30 p.m., and the