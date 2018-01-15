Village Caregiving marks 5 years of growth across West Virginia and now Kentucky
By Fred Pace
The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — When Andrew Maass, Jeff Stevens and Matt Walker began Village Caregiving on Main Street in Barboursville five years ago, they wanted to be guided by common sense principles.
“We wanted to offer the most affordable and highest quality in-home care services in the region for seniors,” Maass said. “All three of us had personal experience in care for an ailing loved one and saw the need for in-home care that is personal, dependable, competent, professional, caring and transparent.”
On Jan. 18, 2013, the trio of law school graduates and entrepreneurs opened the Barboursville location with 12 employees.
“It was a grassroots effort to locate referral services and communicate with senior centers and others about who we are, who we hire and what we offer,” Maass said. “I tell people words are words, let us show you through our actions.”
Village Caregiving offers non-medical, in-home care services. Companion services it offers include routine housework, cooking, pet care, errands and more. Personal services offered include bathing, assisting with meals, mobilization activities, assisting with self-administered medications and other services.
Now, five years later, the company has hit the 100-employee mark at its Barboursville office as well as 150 other employees at new locations in Charleston, Clarksburg and inside Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington, as well as a recently opened office in Ashland, Kentucky.
“My mother is a nurse in Kentucky,” Stevens said. “I am a University of Kentucky graduate and have roots there as well, so expanding into Ashland is every exciting for us.”
Read the entire article at http://www.herald-dispatch.com/business/village-caregiving-marks-years-of-growth/article_d62fc31b-80f0-5971-aeac-dd270aeff7d7.html
Read more articles at http://www.herald-dispatch.com