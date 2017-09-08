University of Kentucky alumni forming W.Va. club

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — University of Kentucky alumni living in West Virginia have announced the formation of the West Virginia UK Alumni Club.

The club is seeking both alumni members and friends of the University throughout West Virginia.

Initial events will be held in the Charleston and Huntington areas. The first official event of the club will be a Game Watch Party for the UK vs. South Carolina game at 7:30 on Saturday, Sept. 16. That event will be hosted at Buffalo Wild Wings in Charleston, located in the Southridge Center.

Another event will be held on Oct. 21 for the UK vs. Mississippi State game (time & location TBA). A third Football Game Watch Party is also being planned for the month of November. In addition, the club will announce Watch Parties in November for upcoming Basketball Season.

A Kentucky Derby party will be held on May 5 and attendees will be encouraged to come in full Derby attire, including hats and roses. Details on this event will be made available after the first of the year.