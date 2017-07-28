U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin: Dems ready to step in on health care

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The current debacle in Washington surrounding health care reform is what results when congressional leadership circumvents the typical committee process for crafting legislation, according to Sen. Joe Manchin.

And he says Democrats and moderate Republicans are ready to step in and offer their own plans for reform after Senate leadership efforts are exhausted.

Manchin, D-W.Va, updated media in the state Thursday afternoon prior to a debate on the “skinny repeal” bill set to come before the Senate later that evening. The measure pertained to removing some of the key components of the Affordable Care Act — among these, the mandate requiring individuals to have health insurance.

Earlier on Thursday, the Senate voted down an amendment offered on the Senate floor creating a single-payer system for health care. Manchin said he voted against the amendment because of the lack of information provided to senators as to cost and accessibility.

“My reason for voting against this single-payer (measure) is we’re not prepared — we don’t even know … ,” Manchin said. “Nothing has been investigated. This is what we get when you don’t go through the committee process.”

Insurance companies are going to start setting rates for 2018 premiums beginning next week, and rates are expected to be increased at least 15-20 percent because of the uncertainty among the companies — which question whether they will continue to receive cost-sharing revenue already built into the Affordable Care Act, according to Manchin.

“Can’t we all agree that the cost-sharing revenue will be there, and that will stabilize the markets a little bit?” he asked. “Then we can look at other ways to make the bills better.”

Among alternatives being championed by Democrats and moderate Republicans is the concept of “re-insurance” of health plans. Manchin explained this would involve the federal government and states partnering to guarantee payment of the larger costs for health care accrued by chronically ill patients, and this would result in lower payments.

Just 5 percent of health care consumers account for as much as 50 percent of all health care costs, according to Manchin. He noted the concept of “re-insurance” for health care costs has been successful in Alaska, where insurance rates have increased only slightly.

A second plan being discussed is one used by the state of Indiana, which seeks to advise and reward first-time health care consumers on the best way to manage their plan and achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Manchin did not know what either plan might cost.

“We’re finding pathways for it (health care reform), but (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell is just determined to go down this path,” he said.