Trump rallies the Troops at Jamboree

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — President Donald J. Trump addressed more than 40,000 Boy Scouts, leaders and volunteers at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree Monday, reminding them that, “As a Boy Scout you learn to contribute to your communities, take pride in your nation, and seek out opportunities to serve.”

The president also told the gathering that one thing the country could use is more loyalty, and prosperity is currently under way.

“We are doing things people thought were never possible, and this is just the beginning, believe me,” he said.

“You all can do anything, and you learn that as a Scout,” he said. “You’re special in the lives of America, and you’re special to me.”

Trump urged Scouts to pursue their goals and dreams. “Never quit, never give up, and do something you love. Never forget America is proud of you.”

At the beginning, President Trump said he wanted to leave politics out of his speech, saying “who the hell wants to speak about politics when I’m in front of Boy Scouts?”

But he did discuss repealing Obamacare, the stock market, fake news and asked Scouts, “Did President Obama ever come to a Jamboree?

As many in the crowd shouted from the crowd “no,” Trump continued. “The answer is no, but we will be back.”

When Trump welcomed Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price to the stage, Trump said “Hopefully he’s going to get the votes tomorrow to start our path toward killing this horrible thing known as Obamacare that’s really hurting us.”

See a photo gallery from The Register-Herald

“He better get ‘em, or otherwise I’ll say ‘Tom, you’re fired,” he said laughing.

He also asked West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, also present for Trump’s speech, to support him in his health care efforts.

Trump periodically worked his way back to speaking to the Scouts about the traditions and lessons of Boy Scouts.

“You all are not only shaping young boys, but you are shaping the the future of America,” he said. “The Scouts believe in putting America first, there is no better citizens than the Boy Scouts,” he said.

Trump said several of his advisers were Boy Scouts, including 10 of his cabinet members.

“The reason I love this and the reason I really wanted to be here is because as president, I rely on former Boy Scouts every single day, and so do the American people. It’s amazing how many Boy Scouts we have at the highest level of our great government.”

During his speech, he made it a point to return to talking points from his campaign, including what he believes is a “War on Christmas.”

“I promise you, you’ll be saying Merry Christmas again when you go shopping. You’ll be saying Merry Christmas again folks.”

Later, Trump made complaints about his political opponents and referred to Washington a cesspool.

“Ya know I got to Washington and I see all these politicians and I see the swamp, and it’s not a good place. And in fact, today I said we ought to change it from swamp to cesspool or perhaps to the word sewer, but it’s not good.”

After back and forth discussion about his campaign and current political issues, Trump ended with “God bless you, God bless the Boy Scouts, and God bless America. Have a great time in life and compete. Show me there is no better thing in life than being a Boy Scout.”

Seven of 11 sitting U.S. Presidents, have attended the national Jamboree, making President Trump the eighth to attend, and each sitting president has served as the Boy Scouts of America’s honorary president.

See more from The Register-Herald