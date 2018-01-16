Tourism Commissioner Ruby: Return on Investment for W.Va. tourism advertising is now $8 on each dollar spent
Governor Justice’s $20 million marketing budget proposal could generate $160 million in economic activity
Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby says that investment could generate $160 million in economic activity across West Virginia.
In coverage of Gov. Jim Justice's State of the State Address, The Charleston
In The Herald Dispatch of Huntington, Taylor Stuck’s report addresses what seems to be the primary reaction to the Governor’s speech: It was good but we need more details.Del. Matt Rohrbach said he was really looking for more from the governor. West Virginia employment is up. Our GDP is one of the fastest growing in the country, but … Rohrbach thought Justice was short on specifics on to capitalize on this momentum to move the state forward.
In the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Ken Ward Jr. writes about how the West Virginia newspaper industry lost a legend with the death of former Charleston Gazette reporter Paul Nyden.
Nyden, who was 72, died Jan. 6. A legion of friends, sources and elected officials remembered him as a crusading reporter who fought for social justice. He also nurtured dozens of young reporters both in the Gazette newsroom and at his popular Sunday evening dinners.
As Ward noted in his story remembering Nyden, the investigative reporter was seemingly fearless in print, but almost unwaveringly kind in person.
Read the article at https://www.wvgazettemail.
In the Register-Herald of Beckley, Jordan Nelson reported a group of 10 higher education institutions want to help nearly two dozen southern West Virginia counties improve their economies and quality of life.
Nelson’s article on the Alliance for Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, notes the group wants to leverage educational resources and workforce training programs to help create jobs and revitalize communities.Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said during the announcement that the alliance wants to keep families here at home and rebuild communities. West Virginia State President Anthony Jenkins added it’s a crucial time for our state, and the group can help solve problems facing southern West Virginia.
WVU's School of Dentistry fourth-year
In outlining the partnership, WVUToday reports students receive valuable experience, rural dentists get an extra set of helping hands, and state residents get the care they need in an affordable way. WVUToday talked to some of these students about their experiences.
In The Intelligencer of Wheeling, Joselyn King reports that both Carmichael and Armstead said the state’s economy is growing and more budget cuts will not be necessary.
Delegate Joe Statler, vice chairman of the House education committee, expects a bill to change that policy and give local school boards more authority to who to keep.
Delegate Robert Thompson, who is also a school teacher, opposes dropping seniority, fearing it will lead to politics and nepotism.Christine Campbell, president of the American Federation of Teachers’ in West Virginia, fears that more teachers will soon leave the state. Campbell said more money is needed for salaries. “It’s really easy to just travel across the border to work and make a living wage. We have to increase revenue somewhere.”