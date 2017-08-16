Tiffany Towner named Times West Virginian editor

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT — Tiffany Towner, former editor at The Daily News in Batavia, New York, has been appointed editor of the Times West Virginian, publisher Julie Fox announced Tuesday.

Fox said Towner brings forward-looking multimedia community journalism experience to the newspaper and its website, including an aptitude for developing significant enterprise stories in print and online.

She was honored earlier this year by Editor & Publisher, an industry magazine, as one of 25 news executives in the country under the age of 35 to make her mark and to watch in the future.

“I am extremely excited to have Tiffany join the Times West Virginian team,” said Fox. “We are fortunate to be able to bring her talent to Fairmont.”

Towner, 30, grew up in Horseheads, New York, and has also served as editor of The Daily Review in Towanda, Pennsylvania. She is a journalism graduate of Penn State University, beginning her journalism career as a reporter for the school’s newspaper, The Daily Collegian. She was also a member of the Penn State Blue Band.

“I am thrilled to come on board at the Times West Virginian, to join a talented team as the new editor,” Towner said. “I hope to take an already great newspaper and enhance it – growing our methods of digital reporting and communication; engaging in watchdog journalism; while also delivering unique and captivating enterprise stories.”

Towner said she also looks forward to engaging with the community as she becomes familiar with the Fairmont area.

“I’ve only been able to get brief glimpses so far,” she said. “I’m excited to get started, explore the region and meet the people, businesses and organizations in and around Fairmont.”

Fox said she will formally introduce Towner to the community with a newsroom open house in September.

“We have had a lot of good changes and I want the public and the community to have the opportunity to meet Tiffany and our newsroom,” said Fox.

