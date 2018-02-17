Thousands of WV public workers anticipated to attend statewide rally today at 1 p.m. in Charleston

By Jordan Nelson

The Register-Herald of Beckley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of teachers and school service personnel are expected to attend a Statewide Day of Action Rally today at the state Capitol in Charleston in support of education and public employees in their struggle for competitive pay and benefits.

The rally is set to begin at 1 p.m. on the south steps of the Capitol.

According to West Virginia Education Association officials, the crowd will hear remarks from state and national education leaders state AFL-CIO unions, WVEA and the American Federation of Teachers, as well as National Education Association and AFT national leaders and UMWA Secretary/Treasurer Levi Allen.

Representing NEA at the event will be Vice President Becky Pringle, who was a middle school science teacher for more than 31 years in Pennsylvania public schools. …

